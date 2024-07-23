© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Ministry of Defense:
"About 50 instructors and mercenaries from Western countries were destroyed in the Kharkov region as a result of a strike by the Iskander-M OTRK"
Adding after, July 24: As a result of a missile attack in Kharkov, the location of Western instructors was seriously damaged. The Kharkov Gauleiter whines that these were “Swiss volunteers” engaged in “clearing mines.” Yes Yes...
Adding other info: ❗️The head of the US Secret Service, Cheatle who previously admitted the failure of the intelligence services in connection with the assassination attempt on Trump, 'resigned'. Minutes ago.
Also: ❗️US President Joe Biden will return to the White House today at 14:30 Eastern time.
and: ⚡️Biden will give a speech on Wednesday dedicated to his decision to withdraw from the race for re-election as US President, writes the Washington Post.