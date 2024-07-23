Russian Ministry of Defense:

"About 50 instructors and mercenaries from Western countries were destroyed in the Kharkov region as a result of a strike by the Iskander-M OTRK"

Adding after, July 24: As a result of a missile attack in Kharkov, the location of Western instructors was seriously damaged. The Kharkov Gauleiter whines that these were “Swiss volunteers” engaged in “clearing mines.” Yes Yes...

Adding other info: ❗️The head of the US Secret Service, Cheatle who previously admitted the failure of the intelligence services in connection with the assassination attempt on Trump, 'resigned'. Minutes ago.

Also: ❗️US President Joe Biden will return to the White House today at 14:30 Eastern time.

and: ⚡️Biden will give a speech on Wednesday dedicated to his decision to withdraw from the race for re-election as US President, writes the Washington Post.