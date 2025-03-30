🚨18+ France: An Afghan man slit the throat of an Afghan cafe visitor right on the street

France. An Afghan man slit the throat of a cafe visitor right on the street

In Bordeaux, an Islamist from Afghanistan quarreled with a cafe visitor and slit his throat.

The wounded man died bleeding right before the eyes of passers-by.

The perpetrator, as if nothing had happened, continued to watch his victim die.

Adding: I found an article about this, from yesterday, 29th, partial and link below.

A 28-year-old man was killed in a knife attack in Bordeaux, France.





On Friday, French media reported a stabbing attack in Bordeaux’s “Victory Square,” where one person was killed, and the suspect was arrested. Both the victim and the attacker were Afghan citizens.

The incident took place on Friday, March 28th, at approximately 6:30 PM local time. The suspect was detained without resistance and confessed to the crime.

According to reports, the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute among Afghan citizens. Media outlet “Sud Ouest” suggested the conflict may have been related to family or personal issues.

Security sources revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man, died from stab wounds near his heart.

https://www.khaama.com/28-year-old-killed-in-stabbing-attack-in-france/

