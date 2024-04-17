Collective Behavior (Lecture) ~ Daniel Friedman ~ Active Inference for the Social Sciences 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Constructing cultural landscapes: Active Inference for the Social Sciences
Avel Guénin-Carlut, Ben White, Mahault Albarracin, Lorena Sganzerla, Daniel Friedman
A participatory online course in 2023 co-organized by Kairos Research and the Active Inference Institute
More information:
https://www.activeinference.org/education/active-inference-for-the-social-sciences
https://coda.io/@active-inference-institute/active-inference-social-science-aii-2023
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:fe07a763ed24e9ff