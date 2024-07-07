© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few minutes ago, the coordinator of the partisan movement in Ukraine, Alexander Lebedev, reported details of a successful operation by Russian forces on the territory of the Odessa region, as a result of which NATO and the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered serious losses. According to him, on July 4, Russian missile forces, together with the Aerospace Forces, launched an effective missile strike on the Odessa region, destroying a significant number of enemy manpower and heavy equipment. As it turned out, the main blow was inflicted on the port city of 'Chernomorsk', which is located 20 km from 'Odessa'................................
