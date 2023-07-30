© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | US Supreme Court Issues Surprise Ruling
FACTS MATTER with Roman Balmakov
Shockingly, the Supreme Court issued an order allowing work to resume on a massive West Virginia gas pipeline.
It's projected to deliver approximately 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas every day to the East Coast.
