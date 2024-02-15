BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ankles & Feet Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
104 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 02/15/2024

00:00:21 - What causes collapsed arches or flat feet? I can't wear high heels anymore. Also, my ankles have gone deformed. I’ve had an MRI scan of both feet I have ripped tendons and ripped ligaments. I was told I needed operations on both feet one at a time.

00:04:01 - I have tremendous pain in the right foot and lower mid area of the foot. I’ve been to my podiatrist, and he can’t find anything. He’s given me an air cast, but I’m still in a lot of pain.

00:07:24 - Bunions?

00:09:37 - I feel some nodules on the bottom of my foot along the ligaments. Any cure?

00:12:14 - Please promote a good “barefoot“ shoe for us.

00:14:15 - My friend’s husband suffers from Haglund’s Deformity. His situation is so bad that he can barely walk, and his doctors recommend surgery where they need to operate on his Achilles tendon. He has been playing hockey and doing martial arts for years. They believe he got this due to injuries from these sports. Could you describe what’s happening during Haglund’s Deformity and how to help?



Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drjohnbergmandc

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB

Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman

Keywords
painfeetlegsanklekneefootlegkneespainfulankles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy