The Absolute Least I Can Get Away With

What is the bare minimum I can do and still be ok, I mean you don't want to over do it someone may think I'm a freak if I do too much?

Present Your Bodies; what does Paul mean by that, three areas we need to look at.

Sex; There is no neutral ground concerning sex, it must be confined to the institution of marriage, period.

We’re going to get married anyway?

Drugs; Drugs give the demonic host legal access to you?

Several words in the Bible are translated from the Greek word pharmakeia (The English word is Pharmacist), Female; witch and witchcraft, Male sorcerer and sorcery.

Alcohol; The Bible is clear that alcohol/wine in moderation is OK, however, is gives several warnings that it is a very slippery slope.

The Bible speaks of wine not hard alcohol (Mixed Drink)

The ancient goddess Ashtoreth, AKA Astarte, Ishtar, Athtar, the chief goddess of the Phoenicians. She was the goddess of sex and fertility, the queen of heaven.

She turns women into men and men into women. She is the queen of the beer hall and beer gives her access to you. Why do you think that liquor has always been referred to as spirits?

There is a statue of her in New York Harbor?

Paul tells us that to stay away from immoral sex, drugs, and alcohol is your reasonable service aka the bare minimum!