The PERSPECTIVE Path of the SUN > PROVES the SUN is Local NOT 93,000,000 miles away

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-------------If a Picture is Worth a Thousand Words
then a Video is Worth a Thousand Pictures
and Time-Lapse is Worth a Thousand Videos
> visit my Amazon online store <
LFRYARTGUY > Always Original > Always Unique
- visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals