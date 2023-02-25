© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Hate Or Love Your Enemy?
Proverbs 24:17-18 (NIV).
17) Do not gloat when your enemy falls;
when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,
18) or the Lord will see and disapprove
and turn his wrath away from them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
This proverb was retired when Jesus proclaimed:
“You have heard that it was said,
‘Love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’
But I tell you, love your enemies
and pray for those who persecute you,"
Matthew 5:43-44 (NIV)
