Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks - Vision, Enabling Technologies, and New Paradigm Shifts by H. Vincent Poor IEEE COMSOC

Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland May 8, 2024 https://rumble.com/v6ryq1b-409766735.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012 https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html

Empowering the Connected Person through IoT: Body Computing & Wearable Health Innovations https://rumble.com/v6thfm3-empowering-the-connected-person-through-iot-body-computing-and-wearable-hea.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

Standard Number IEEE 1906.1 -2015 Organization IEEE Standards AssociationLevel International

https://statnano.com/standard/ieee-sa/1114/IEEE-19061-2015

MORE: 1906.1 IEEE https://search.brave.com/search?q=1906.1+ieee&source=android

Internet of Everything (IoE): From molecules to the universe​​ | Ozgur B. Akan​, University of Cambridge, UK Moderators: Ian F. Akyildiz, Editor-in-Chief, ITU(JFET) 2025 https://rumble.com/v6t3acl-411659301.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people!

https://rumble.com/v6t7jh9-411857757.html

Biological Layer for 6G/B6G: Einstein, Reynolds, and Communications | Professor Chan-Byoung Chae IEEE Fellow, Underwood Distinguished Professor in the School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University 2022 https://rumble.com/v6sxyg3-411410595.html

6G Biological Layer https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+Layer+for+6G%2FB6G&source=android&summary=1&conversation=25997f5ecd3da33f1b0190





"One of the most exciting new ideas for future 6G systems is the potential integration of nanoscale communication paradigms such as molecular communication (MC) and Terahertz (THz) communication. Inspired by natural signaling processes, MC represents a bottom-up approach, while THz offers a top-down perspective. Together, these novel methods expand the boundaries of information and communication technology into once-inaccessible environments—for example, inside the human body, water pipelines, and toxic gas chambers" https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/49402/emerging-communication-and-computing-technologies-for-6g-and-the-internet-of-nano-things.