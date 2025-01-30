Freemasonry, Dune’s Jesuits, Shelton & Oz-man, Guy Carr, Amy Says, Putin’s Jesidue, Michael Malice

SR 2025-01-29 Freemasons

Topic list:

* Twitter-X says porn is “trending”.

* The Hidden Hand keeping secrets where it hurts you the most.

* When should maiming be considered plausible in justice?

* Sir Arthur IGNATIUS Conan Doyle: feudal jesuit gate-keeper.

* Romeflix loves Frank Herbert’s “Bene Gesserite” Dune, but do we?

* The “righteous Sophia standing above the dumb emotion-driven male” trope.

* Drake Shelton, Tim Oz-man: shocking update.

* Freemasonry and race-baiting.

* “William Guy Carr” is a jesuit “Pawn in the Game”: “Crypto-Jew!!!”

* Karl von Eckartshausen links “Alestair” Crowley to the Jesuits.

* Walter Veith and Adventism

* Tudor Alexander and “the Sabbath”. What are you afraid of?

* Making peace.

* Now you won’t see Johnny on this Jesuit documentary.

* Amy Says “RUN AWAY!” (don’t try this at home, folks)

* Vladimir Putin’s cabalistic Jesidue.

* The secret of the success of Michael “Malice” Kretchmer.

* John Stossel: millionaire gate-keeper.

* Overwhelming government tyranny vs. “anarchy”: what does “right” look like (Johnny style)?

