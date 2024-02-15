Will Fani Willis be Removed from the Trump Georgia Case? | Dave Aronberg & Mike Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Trump Georgia Case | Megyn Kelly is joined by attorneys Dave Aronberg and Mike Davis to discuss the details of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' alleged affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, the relevance of Wade’s divorce filing, the nature of their “personal relationship,” whether their behavior will get them disqualified from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, and more.
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw
Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI