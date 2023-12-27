SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#sideeffects #health #drwallach





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing several drugs whose side effects is death. Also outlining several failed medical theories. Including the whole myth of cholesterol causing clogged arteries. All as a part of a campaign to sell Procter and Gambles Crisco product.





Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about food companies changing their labels. Now they are calling high fructose corn syrup fructose or fructose sugar to fool consumers into thinking the product is healthy. The newly named sweetener contains 90% fructose while the old one only contained 42 to 55% fructose.





Callers

Fred has a friend diagnosed with progressive supernuclear palsy.





David has protein in his urine.





John has been diagnosed with post polio syndrome





Lindsey has a rabbit that has pica and is eating cardboard.





Moshtagh has type 2 diabetes and erectile dysfunction