Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO
channel image
InfoHealth News
93 Subscribers
88 views
Published 2 months ago

SIDE EFFECTS ARE DEATH DR JOEL WALLACH RADIO

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#sideeffects #health #drwallach


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0


Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing several drugs whose side effects is death. Also outlining several failed medical theories. Including the whole myth of cholesterol causing clogged arteries. All as a part of a campaign to sell Procter and Gambles Crisco product.


Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article about food companies changing their labels. Now they are calling high fructose corn syrup fructose or fructose sugar to fool consumers into thinking the product is healthy. The newly named sweetener contains 90% fructose while the old one only contained 42 to 55% fructose.


Callers

Fred has a friend diagnosed with progressive supernuclear palsy.


David has protein in his urine.


John has been diagnosed with post polio syndrome


Lindsey has a rabbit that has pica and is eating cardboard.


Moshtagh has type 2 diabetes and erectile dysfunction

Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket