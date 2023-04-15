EPOCH TV | Trump Case Could Destabilize America, and the Chinese Regime is Taking Advantage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/TrumpIndictmentBreaksCR_YT
The Chinese regime is using the Trump indictment to point out that the US political establishment looks like it has become tyrannical. And they're using this to their advantage to argue that America is in no shape to lead the world.
@JoshJPhilipp on the international implications of DA Bragg's case against Trump.