While RFK jr ascends to Make America Healthy Again, Robert Redfield, former CDC director repents his role in medical deception.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
186 views • 6 months ago

While RFK jr ascends to 

Make America Healthy Again,

Robert Redfield, former CDC director repents his role in medical deception.


Meanwhile the evil , lying,

manipulative monopolist received his first ever indictment, for vaccine deception and misleading the public into vaccine injury.


The tectonic plates are shifting.



He thought his crimes were immune...

He thought he bought enough media...

 to bury his lies...

But he was wrong about

everything.


Mainstream Media Must 

Stop Consulting Gates.

Judiciary must Start Incarcerating him and his gang.

Better still, the murderous parasites deserve

the Ultimate Penalty


