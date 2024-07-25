Trump Event. MAGA Deception. High Priest-Servant. Two Masters. Rebellion. CivilW@r. Falling Away

I invite you to become acquainted with the True God who breaths life into every living soul. The author of our eternal salvation. Do you have faith in KNOWING your fate? How about eternally? If you are inclined to know how to live in peace in this life, and know what's ahead when you are dispatched from this mortal coil? Call on the name of Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith. Alone, by yourself, just you to God and He will reveal Himself. Ask him if he knows the answer to this mystery of death so many fear. He (The Word) will show you through His Word. The grace and peace of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ be with you all.





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





