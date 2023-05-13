© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/10/2023【Happy Birthday To Miles Guo】Fellow fighter Heiye Yongshi: Mr. Miles Guo is a leader who pursues justice and truth. We must learn from brother Miles and become tough and powerful enough to face the challenges from evil. Justice will prevail!
5/10/2023 【遥祝七哥生日快乐】战友黑夜勇士说郭文贵先生是一位追求正义和真相的领袖，我们要向七哥学习，让我们内心足够坚韧有足够多的力量来面对邪恶的挑战，让正义最终战胜不公！
