We Are In The End Times But DO NOT FEAR! This Is Why!

If you have been battling with attacks from the enemy and you need someone to talk to or pray with you please write me or If you have had any supernatural experiencesand fell led to share your experience let me know and I will share your story!! email me directly@ [email protected]

Please help me keep this going so I can continue to shine the Light on the darkness of this world!:

Donations: Cash app: $christybattleborn

Or

PAY PAL: [email protected]

For the best products like teas and herbs visit tiny house farms! I was gifted some chai tea and turmeric to make Golden milk and it was amazing! Best quality in all my 52 years.. https://www.thetinyhousefarm.com/

Website: https://www.battlebornbelievers.com/



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@battlebornbelievers

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BattleBornBBB

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/battlebornbelievers/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BattleBornBelievers/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6dtikhr9H52gbnvkogL3zQ





Iconnect: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/battle_born_believers

Patreon: patreon.com/user?u=83711333

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/battlebornbelievers

Kick (live Stream platform): https://kick.com/battlebornbelievers

Gab: https://gab.com/battlebornbelievers Spotify: BattleBornBelievers

