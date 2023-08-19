BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID 19 IS COMING BACK TO CANADA, THEY'VE SCHEDULED IT FOR OCTOBER OF 2023!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
288 views • 08/19/2023

As I warned you all a year ago, they are already talking about a new strain of covid, which means they are planning more lockdowns in Canada this year.


Why?


Because they know that they have been called out; they know that the public is wising up and they have to keep everybody in a state of fear between now and election time.


Not one single Medical Institution in North America was able to prove that covid was a real thing. We got computer models but we certainly did not get a virus genome, nor did we get an image of the virus under an electron microscope.


They cleverly crafted computer graphics to make people think that we were looking at something real and they got away with it because the average person doesn't know what an image looks like under an electron microscope.


I'm a journalist so I do. I warned you all that there was no pandemic. I warned you all not to take needles and I told you all in my book that masks were bullshit.


Many of you either mocked me or ignored me. I guess I'm going to be vindicated when the COVID lockdowns come back, but believe me, I do not want to be vindicated on this at all. What are you going to do about it when they tell you you can't go back to work this time?


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9:00 PM Eastern time, LIVE on www.freedomreport.ca


#socialdistancing #instagram #covid #news #follow #a #quarantine #o #like #health #india #virus #motivation #fashion #life #corona #bhfyp #staysafe #instagood #photography #lockdown #dirumahaja #stayhome #d #stayathome #art #memes #love #pandemic #coronavirus


Keywords
canadavirusquarantinecompliancecoronamasksgraphicsjust say nolockdownscovidplandemicstay homesix feet apartcrafted
