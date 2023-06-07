Brighteon Broadcast News, June 7, 2023 - Water filter CESIUM removal test results released

0:00 Intro

1:00 FALLOUT SURVIVAL MUST WATCH

32:00 Other Headlines

1:01:02 Interview with Ana Toledo





- Exclusive release of water filter CESIUM removal lab test results

- See the top six water filters that removed 99.98% (or more) of cesium

- Nike endorses doctor who mutilates children as part of transgender cult

- VISA goes all-in with gender mutilations of children by pushing trans lunacy

- Don't use a VISA card to buy Nike gear at Target

- Destruction of dam in Ukraine may be yet another act of government-sponsored terrorism

- RFK Jr. says he will DEFEND the Second Amendment

- Elon Musk still refuses to defend the FIRST Amendment

- NYT admits Ukrainian soldiers wear Nazi patches and symbols... the Nazis are in charge!

- European eco-terrorists plan a global campaign to block roads and highways

- Nurse uses wildlife cam to catch NAKED WITCHES eating flesh of a dead deer in her back yard

- Full interview with attorney Ana Toledo who is suing the US government over "targeted individuals"





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/