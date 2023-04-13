X22 REPORT Ep. 3044a - IMF Prepares To Push The [CBDC], They Will Try And Fail

People are moving out of the cities, the cities will collapse in the end. Biden is using the SPR to keep fuel levels and inflation steady, this will not last long. People can see the inflation in food, shelter and insurance, they are not fooled. The IMF is now pushing the [CBDC], this will fail in the end.

