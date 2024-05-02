BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1415: Bidenville, Pandemic Babies & Lighting The Fuse⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
50 views • 12 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v4svaxq-sn1415.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/05/03/sn1415-bidenville-pandemic-babies-lighting-the-fuse/]


We’re back again this week giving full-spectrum analysis on all the instability of the past week, and believe it or not, it doesn’t stop with the planned and coordinated protests on campus’ around the country. If you can’t tell, the coordination and sophistication of such events is a signature of the adversaries. Seeds are being planted to foment destabilization within the nation.


Bombshell information regarding the bioweapons has come out. AstraZeneca is being hit with a $320 million lawsuit for their defective vaccines. This comes after the bioweapons manufacturer has admitted to their jabs causing rare side effects.We’re making headway when it comes to warning the population about the lethality of the poisonous shots, but at what cost?


I think it’s slowly starting to set in people’s minds that we’re seeing a reorganization of humanity the likes of which we could never comprehend, and the speed at which it’s happening is a tell-tale sign of how artificial the change is. If, in the past, these natural types of societal changes took place, people would embrace them and marvel at the multitude of factors encouraging the change. That’s not what’s happening: Society is being purposely rewritten.


Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
