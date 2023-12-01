Barack Obama was always 'aloof': Former White House chief of staff

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Barack Obama was always "aloof". His comments come as Michelle Obama attended the funeral for Rosalynn Carter alongside US President Joe Biden on Air Force One while Barack Obama stayed at home. Mr Mulvaney explained, despite attending with the President, Ms Obama has "zero interest" in running for President of the United States. "They feel like they have done their public service," he told Sky News host James Morrow. "They have their privacy, and there is zero interest on the part of Michelle Obama in coming and running in 2024."







