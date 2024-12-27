🍄✨ Unlocking The Science Of Psilocybin Microdosing 🧠🌈

🤔Did you know that psilocybin microdosing isn’t about body weight but your neurological needs? 🧬💡





👨🤝 Let’s explore how with Adam Schell, the owner and founder of Brain Supreme.





🎶 https://tinyurl.com/4k9hr2np





🚀 He explains:





➡️ Microdosing works on neurotoxicity levels and brain chemistry, not your weight ⚖️.

➡️ Most people find their "sweet spot" between 200-300 mg, blended with synergistic ingredients 🌱⚗️.

➡️ The goal? A perceptible, non-intoxicating, and non-hallucinatory experience 💭✨.





🎯 Scale up gradually to discover your personal sweet spot for enhanced focus, creativity, and wellness! 🌟





😎 Ready to explore the science of microdosing? 🍄💊 click the link in our bio or description above.👆📎





💬 Let us know your thoughts or questions in the comments 👇