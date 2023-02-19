People are looking for a family more than ever right now, "The Family," God's Family.

The Family.. Matthew 4:16 "The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up."

For quick access to the links and/or videos in this blog, click this link, "The Family," on FaithfulLamb.com.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com