"We don't need leaders who play soldiers" French opposition leader Marine Le Pen criticized the EU's pro-war sentiment & noted France's weakness under Macron
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
70 views • 3 months ago

"We don't need leaders who play soldiers," French opposition leader Marine Le Pen criticized the EU's pro-war sentiment and noted France's weakness under Macron.

"You should know that today all the thematic committees of the European Parliament are actively, I would say obsessively, preparing for war in the East. We, the peoples of Europe, who know the price of blood, do not want war. We do not need leaders who play soldiers. And besides, who can seriously believe that Emmanuel Macron's France will be able to unleash a major war when he is not even capable of managing the chaos that reigns during football matches 200 meters from the Elysee Palace?"

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
