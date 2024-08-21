Understanding Schizophrenia: Genetics, Triggers, and Substance Use 🌟🧠

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered how schizophrenia develops? It's often a mix of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers.
Here's a quick breakdown:
🔬 Genetics: Those with a family history of schizophrenia are at a higher risk of developing it.
🌿 Substance Use: Psychedelics, including marijuana, can trigger schizophrenia in those who are genetically predisposed.
⚠️ Environmental Triggers: Trauma, abuse, and other stressors can also play a role in activating the condition.
For expert insights, tune in to Dr. Kelly Anderson, Group Practice Owner at Wellness Therapy of San Diego. 🌿
For a deeper dive into how these factors interact, check out the full episode through the link in our bio or description! 🎧