Occult Forces - Mysteries of Freemasonry Unveiled - ROBERT SEPEHR
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
123 views • 06/23/2023

Occult Forces - Mysteries of Freemasonry Unveiled - ROBERT SEPEHR

So during the NSDAP occupation of France, this anti-Freemason expose movie was made by a former Freemason. After the war was over, the new government (and we know who was in charge there) had the director EXECUTED and a number of the other creators of the film also suffered dire consequences. The film is subtitled but fully narrated by Robert Sepehr so you can do other stuff and have it going in the background which is always important for me. VERY REVEALING, almost certainly accurate view into the occult, sick world of Freemasonry.
#Freemasonry #Sepehr

occultforces - mysteriesof freemasonryunveiled - robert sepehr
