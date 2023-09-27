BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The New World Order Declaring Their Agenda 2030 Manifesto-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 25 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
109 views • 09/27/2023

The Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the United Nations proudly proclaimed the manifesto of the New World Order that is Agenda 2030

Last week was such a time of high end times activity that we would be flagrantly remiss in our duties if we didn’t bring you a recap of all the action that took place at the United Nations SDG Summit. In addition to all that, over in Europe, Emmanuel Macron who ditched the UN meeting was holding court with King Charles and Pope Francis. The Daily Mail UK reported that the pope was furious after being made to ‘cool his heels’ waiting for Macron to arrive. Ahh, the balance of power is already shifting, don’t you love it?

“And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:” 2 Thessalonians 2:11 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the end times are ricocheting through our global society like BBs in a metal barrel, raising a literal cacophony of prophetical noise that amazingly goes unnoticed by the bulk of humanity. But for those of us with our radio dials set on KJB 1611, the news is received with stunning clarity. Agenda 2030 represents the New World Order in all its ignominious glory, and all the nations of the world showed up to bask in it. Everyone except Pope Francis, King Charles and Emmanuel Macron. Man, oh man, talk about your ‘unholy trinity’! A smirking Bill Gates made a reel where he proudly displayed what’s more and more becoming the logo of the New World Order, the ‘rainbow wheel’ of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Agenda 2030 Manifesto. On this episode, we rock your world with just how close we are to us being caught up into the clouds with Jesus, and everyone else caught in a web of end times hysteria.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
