BUTTER and MARGARINE walked into a bar… EK’s Funny Bone (12) MVI_3067

BUTTER AND MARGARINE walked into a bar, as Butter had done every day, at 6.05 p.m., for years, just after milking. “How’s it hangin’, Butty!?” Fabio, the barman, beamed. “Who’s your friend? “Oh, this is Marj.” “Hello Marj, you want to hold tight to this one, he’s a goodun.” Marj replied, “That’s not Butter!” The barman came back with “Butty has come in at this time every day for ages.” Marj again, “That’s NOT Butter!” Flabbergasted, Fabio exclaimed, “I CAN’T BELIEVE that’s not Butter!”

That was the twelth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. The subject matter, I admit, is a bit greasy. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Saturday 23rd November, 2024.



