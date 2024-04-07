The New Biology Clinic featuring Dr. Tom Cowan

In this enlightening episode of The Way Forward, Alec engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Tom Cowan, a renowned alternative medicine doctor, author, and speaker, known for his holistic approach to health and wellness.

- Challenging Old Biology: Dr. Cowan challenges the conventional wisdom of old biology, highlighting the shift in philosophy that has occurred in science, medicine, and biology.





- Uncertainties in Health: Delving into the complexities of health, Dr. Cowan discusses why it's crucial to address uncertainties rather than dismissing them.





- Natural Phenomena Observation: Dr. Cowan explores the ins and outs of observing natural phenomena, shedding light on the importance of questioning assumptions and understanding the intricacies of living things.





- New Biology Principles: Unveiling the principles of the new biology, Dr. Cowan emphasizes the significance of electromagnetism, water, and thought in shaping our understanding of health and wellness.





- Health Models Misconceptions: Dr. Cowan discusses various health models and their misconceptions, debunking mis-theories and shedding light on invisible unicorns within the realm of medicine.





Dr. Thomas Cowan brings a wealth of knowledge and insights to the table, challenging conventional paradigms and offering a fresh perspective on health and wellness. Tune in to this captivating episode to gain a deeper understanding of the new biology and its implications for our well-being.





About Dr. Thomas Cowan:





Dr. Thomas Cowan is a well-known alternative medicine doctor, author, and speaker, renowned for his common-sense, holistic approach to health. With a background in general medicine and a deep understanding of natural principles, Dr. Cowan continues to share his wisdom through lectures, workshops, and publications. He is the author of several books, including "The Contagion Myth" and "Cancer and the New Biology of Water." As the vice president of the Weston A. Price Foundation, Dr. Cowan remains committed to promoting holistic health practices and empowering individuals to take control of their well-being.





For more on Tom Cowan:

https://www.drcowansgarden.com





