The Psychic Emergent Universe - Part 5, Conclusion

In this video I reflect aloud on my overall intention in doing over 100 videos on philosophy and I bid farewell, at least for now. The better part of knowledge is knowing when to stop.

Other material by me can be found at the Chris Ott Hub: https://sites.google.com/view/chris-ott-hub

The book by George Berkeley that I mention in this video is 'Alciphron' (first published in 1732). The book is written in the form of seven dialogues in which Berkeley argues with the so-called 'free-thinkers' of his day that the existence of God is rationally necessary. Berkeley foresaw what he believed was a dangerous trend of atheism, a prophecy that has sadly come true in the West.

Note: I apologize for the confusing lighting, which can be distracting and annoying. I would redo it, except I'm pretty sure I would not be able to repeat it. I didn't have notes. I simply took a stab at a conclusion, which had been on my mind to do for a long time, and I feel like it generally worked out. It conveyed what I wanted it to convey and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. Best wishes to all who have accompanied me on this five year journey. Who knows what I'll do next. I like to surprise myself.