America is Egypt: Moses leads Israel to Utah (MANY PROOFS) (11/19/23)

In this video I show you an in depth look at how and why America is Egypt and how Moses led God's chosen people into Utah. Def wanna see this!
Links
https://history.howstuffworks.com/history-vs-myth/lost-civilization-in-grand-canyon-was-egyptian.htm | Lost Civilization in Grand Canyon Was, Wait, Egyptian? | HowStuffWorks
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_orionzone_8h.htm | Explorations in Gran Canyon - The Original April 5, 1909 Arizona Gazette article
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/6/69/Apotheosis_of_George_Washington.jpg | Apotheosis_of_George_Washington.jpg (JPEG Image, 2016 × 1512 pixels) — Scaled (63%)
https://walkoffame.com/press_releases/john-waters-to-be-honored-with-a-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame/ | DIRECTOR JOHN WATERS TO BE HONORED WITH A STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME - Hollywood Walk of Fame
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osiris_myth | Osiris myth - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Horus | Horus - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anubis | Anubis - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xolotl | Xolotl - Wikipedia