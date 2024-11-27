BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Work of a heavily-armored T-80 Russian tank in the Southern Donetsk direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
79 views • 6 months ago

Work of a heavily-armored T-80 Russian tank in the Southern Donetsk direction. 

As posted by the Russian MoD, the tank opened path for the units to advance after destroying an enemy stronghold. 

Adding: 

The current US Secretary of State and a war criminal Blinken on the need to give Kiev money in reserve before Biden leaves: 

"We intend to do everything to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to effectively defend itself. The US continues to raise the level. We recently promised and delivered another $8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. That was in September. And almost half a billion dollars a few weeks ago. President Biden would like to make sure that every dollar we have is sent by January 20." 

Adding: 

US President Joe Biden has secretly asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine and to replenish weapons stockpiles, Politico has learned.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
