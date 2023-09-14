© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIDEN IMPEACHMENT: What Happens Next In Inquiry?
Rep. Greg Steube of Florida gives his reaction to Biden's indictment inquiry and where we go from here. It was a matter of when instead of if for Biden's indictment.
Unfortunately, the most likely situation is that it gets shot down in the Senate but it sends a clear message and sets a grim tone for President Biden.