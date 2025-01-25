Dr. Jack Kruse: Deep Politics, Trump, Bitcoin, & Becoming a Decentralized Savage

Dr. Jack Kruse discusses deep politics, globalism, Zionism, Trump 2.0, technocracy, why bitcoin is the antidote, health, and how the solution is becoming a decentralized savage!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Website https://jackkruse.com

X https://x.com/DrJackKruse

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/drjackkruse





Show Notes

Optimize Your Health in the Modern World with Dr. Jack Kruse Ep. 1 (WiM544)| Robert Breedlove https://youtu.be/mYMUiOMkKMM

Exiled Brain Surgeon: DARPA Mind Control, Quantum Biology & Sunlight Medicine | Danny Jones https://youtu.be/SiBFtwbyv44

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jack Kruse | Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin https://youtu.be/nruJemniYXI





About Dr. Jack Kruse

Dr. Jack Kruse is a respected neurosurgeon and CEO of Kruse Longevity Center at Destin, a health and wellness company dedicated to helping patients avoid the healthcare burdens we typically encounter as we age. He is currently in private practice in the Gulf South.





As a neurosurgeon, Dr. Kruse’s research has been published in respected dental and medical journals. His popular blog, www.JackKruse.com, gets over 250,000 unique worldwide visitors per month from countries like Australia, Germany, Russia, and Zambia (Africa).





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)