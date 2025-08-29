Minnesota Shooter's Family Has CIA & DOD Ties

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some disturbing new updates on the trans mass shooter in Minnesota.
A psy-op perhaps?
It’s very curious that, on the same day this happens, Melania Trump tweets about pre-crime.
Redacted News (28 August 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e8WzwJb4vYs
https://rumble.com/v6y7n06-alex-jones-minnesota-shooters-family-has-cia-and-dod-ties-redacted-news.html