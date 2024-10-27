The Fatal Error of Eratosthenes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are told by our science books that Eratosthenes, an ancient Greek philosopher and mathematician, calculated the curvature of the Earth using a few rods and some simple math. Much like the charming story with Newton and his apple, there is much more to the story of Eratosthenes. Today you will learn why his experiment has a fatal flaw, and how modern science has hidden this flaw to further the heliocentric agenda.
00:00 - Introduction
14:23 - Who is Eratosthenes?
53:24 - Video #1 & Commentary
1:44:55 - Video #2 & Commentary
1:57:46 - Video #3 & Commentary
2:42:23 - How Math Can Deceive You