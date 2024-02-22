BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚜 MASSIVE FARMERS' PROTEST KICKS OFF IN SPAIN, IS MET BY BRUTAL POLICE
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
132 views • 02/22/2024

🚜 MASSIVE FARMERS' PROTEST KICKS OFF IN SPAIN, IS MET BY BRUTAL POLICE - Cops in Madrid violently swing their batons at farmers' knees, only to hit them more once their down (top video) as 100s of tractors and sea of protestors  take to streets of capital demanding government provide more help to farming industry and protect it from cheap foreign products.

Unfortunately, EU Chief Ursula didn't inform the demonstrators that they should be protesting Russia and climate change instead. 

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
