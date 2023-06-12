Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 10, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
June 10, 2023
Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 5 to 9, 2023 which includes new whistleblower testimonies about classified reverse engineering projects involving extraterrestrial materials, Robert Kennedy, Jr dropping truth bombs on multiple exopolitical issues, the Las Vegas ET/UFO incident, and new book about US Army Insider Missions. Includes a bonus video message from JP about the Las Vegas ET incident.
This is the first in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all cites stories, visit: :https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKrD3dnN92E