Day 57 of Proud Boys Seditious Conspiracy Trial, Dominic Pezolla Testifies, Deliberation Looms

Washington DC conservative activist Suzanne Monk, known as the Proud Boys ‘den mother,’ discusses provides update on the seditious conspiracy trial after observing cross examination for two months daily, with RVM host Alicia Powe





Watch all of Alicia’s content: https://redvoicemedia.com/alicia





Check out extended and uncensored interviews on RVM Premium, try it for just $1, use promo code ALICIA at - http://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe





Follow Alicia on Twitter: https://twitter.com/aliciapoweshow





Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com





GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to http://GoldWithRVM.com





Heaven’s Harvest: Get ready and stay ready with storable food and more: Take 10% Off With Promo Code: RVM at https://heavensharvest.com





Get your best sleep ever with MyPillow products. Use promo code RVM for a huge discount! https://mypillow.com





ZStack – Make Your Immune System Clean, Resilient, and Resistant (Use code

RVM for discount)- http://rvmzstack.com





VPN - Take Back Control Of Your Online Privacy With The Best VPN Service http://rvmvpn.com