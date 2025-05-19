Opening: A Cosmic Journey

Welcome to a dive into the extraordinary with Mary Rodwell, Australia’s leading researcher on UFOs and extraterrestrial contact. On April 27, 2025, I explored her insights on Mantis and Grey extraterrestrials and the controversial hybridization program blending human and alien DNA. Buckle up for a cosmic ride!





Who Is Mary Rodwell?

Mary Rodwell, a former nurse and clinical hypnotherapist, founded the Australian Close Encounter Resource Network (ACERN) in 1997 to support those experiencing UFO sightings, abductions, or ET contact. Since 2018, I have done several videos with Mary. I have a blog of our correspondence at https://www.brianruhe.ca/mary-rodwell-and-brian-ruhes-correspondence-2018-2022/ .

Here I referred to L. A. Marzulli’s interview with me. He’s a Christian ufologist who disagrees with our views. The video is: UFO DEBATE with BRIAN RUHE! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBuWj9Cdzv0&t=1443s .

And: The Human/ ET Hybrid Agenda with Dr. John Mack and Dr. David Jacobs

https://old.bitchute.com/video/4GYqlmmxpAUa/





With over 3,000 cases, her books, Awakening and The New Human, explore transformative ET encounters. Rodwell blends science, psychology, and spirituality, suggesting these experiences awaken humanity’s multidimensional nature. Nearly 80% of her cases report positive, life-changing encounters.





Mantis Extraterrestrials

Mantis beings, described as 7-8 feet tall with insect-like features, are central to Rodwell’s research. Contactees report telepathic communication and profound encounters, often feeling awe or paralysis. Rodwell sees Mantis beings as advanced guides, possibly overseeing genetic experiments in the hybridization program. She connects their presence to ancient mythologies, like the Khoisan’s mantis creator figure, hinting at millennia-old ET influence. Many contactees feel peace or spiritual awakening post-encounter.





Grey Extraterrestrials

Greys, the iconic small beings with large heads and black eyes, are often linked to abductions and medical procedures. Rodwell’s 3,000+ cases reveal diverse Grey species, many with benevolent intentions. Through regression therapy, clients recall telepathic messages about human DNA and Earth’s future. Physical marks, like scoop marks, suggest tangible interactions. Rodwell challenges fear-driven narratives, noting 80% of encounters foster connection, supporting her vision of “Homo Noetics”—evolved, conscious humans.





The Hybridization Program

Rodwell’s core focus is the ET hybridization program, a genetic blending of human and alien DNA. Contactees report abductions involving sperm or egg collection, with hybrid children—mixes of human and ET traits—shown aboard spacecraft. Rodwell suggests this program upgrades human DNA, unlocking abilities like telepathy, and creates “Star Children” with advanced wisdom. She sees it as a cosmic effort to bridge human and ET realms, preparing humanity for open contact.





Critiques and Implications

Skeptics argue abductions stem from psychological phenomena, but Rodwell points to physical evidence and consistent global accounts. Her rigorous regression methods, backed by figures like Dr. John Mack, counter criticism. Rodwell believes humanity is evolving into a conscious, multidimensional species, urged to embrace our cosmic heritage and prepare for ET integration.





Closing

Mary Rodwell’s work challenges us to rethink our place in the cosmos. From Mantis and Grey encounters to hybrid children, she sees a shift toward a “New Human.” Explore her books or http://acern.com.au for more. Keep looking to the stars!

Books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=mary+rodwell





Special thanks to Grok, created by xAI, for its assistance in researching and condensing this exploration of Mary Rodwell’s work. Grok xAI’s website is https://x.ai .





