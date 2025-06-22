BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Eugenics and Technocracy: Paving the Highway to World Dictatorship Exclusive Interview with Tom-Oliver Regenauer
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
Follow
2 months ago

Is there a plan to achieve world dictatorship? Tom-Oliver Regenauer’s analysis reveals a facetted crisis that is multifold in order to reorganize humanity. There seem to be conflicting power structures and states, in the end, however, everywhere they are heading towards technocracy and eugenics. In this context, Regenauer also explains aspects such as platform economy, war and the financial system as a means of implementing this agenda. He says: “Get active, get off the sofa, don't consume the crisis as if it were some movie! It is the life of all of us and we can shape it, because the future is not predetermined, it can still be changed now.”

Keywords
politicsnwotranshumanismcyborgsgreatresetomoliverregenauer
