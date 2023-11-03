Israel’s Goal Was Always Ethnic Cleansing (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News
03 Nov 2023 #BreakThroughNews
Israel’s goal was always ethnic cleansing. Their latest massacre in Gaza is just their attempt to finish what they started 75 years ago. BT’s Kei Pritsker shows how the Zionist movement has talked about expelling the Palestinians from their homeland for 100 years.
