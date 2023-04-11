Glenn: Will FRANCE now join the anti-U.S. dollar crusade?

Glenn Beck





Apr 10, 2023





Several countries — like India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia — are making moves in partnership with Russia and China to weaken the U.S. dollar. And now, France may be considering such moves as well. After spending hours with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that his nation must re-establish ‘strategic autonomy’ and resist becoming ‘just America’s followers.’ This — plus a few more stories that Glenn details in this clip — signals more trouble for the U.S. dollar, which is already down in usage around the world, Glenn says. A dollar collapse 'will happen slowly,’ he explains, ‘[and] then ALL AT ONCE.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pp4TbqPahOY