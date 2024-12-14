THE KING DAVID HOTEL 🏨 TERRORIST BOMBING PROGRAMMING EVENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Uncommon Sense - In 1946, when the British controlled Palestine 🇵🇸, Jewish Terrorist dressed up like Arabs and blew up the King David Hotel 🏨 in Jerusalem. Kinda like 9/11….
Source: https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1867674037645979879
http://www.historycentral.com/Israel/1946KingDavidBombed.html