REVELATION REDPILL EP46: Alfred Kinsey & How We Lost Common Law Audrey Werner

Special Episode: Joining Revelation Redpill is special guest and Kinsey expert, Audrey Werner who has worked tirelessly for over 25 yrs to wake up the church to the devastating effects that Alfred Kinsey had on, not only our culture, but our laws as well. Many don't know that before the Model Penal Code, all 50 states relied on Common Law. Unwittingly in many cases, since 1950, the Church has relied upon Alfred Kinsey’s fraudulent science, especially in the area of sex education, leading to devastating effects on children, women, and the institution of marriage. Evolutionist Kinsey openly expressed the intent of his research was to strip morality and “Victorian” repression from America’s view of human life. His faux research made it's way into your classroom through SIECUS and under the guise of 'science' has been polluting the minds of children since 1964. We must uncover the dark origins of what is plaguing society if we are ever going to fix it. Follow Audrey on her website MatthewXVIII.org To Read More and ALL other RESOURCES From Tonight's Show: Click Here: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-46/





