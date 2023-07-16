© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Conglomerate Empire" is a Transnational Interlocking Corporate Kingdom ("TICK" - a giant parasite sucking the blood of the world). It is made up of international and domestic institutions, agencies, governments, militaries, bureaucracies, corporations, media and NGOs established and operated for control by crisis, deception and technology by elite families and their secret societies, cults and operative agents.
~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/
~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm
~ natural health – https://reallywell.com
~ survival & preparedness – https://survivethechanges.com
~ The Conglomerate Empire ebook – https://survivethechanges.com/Control