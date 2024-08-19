Comrade Kamala and the Dark Democrat Agenda For 2025-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 19 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Harris campaign is booking at least $370 million worth of television and online ads in key battlegrounds to run between Labor Day and the November election. In Chicago, the mobile abortion van is already in place, set to begin performing live abortions outside of the DNC. That is eugenics propaganda taken directly from the Nazi campaign playbook. Ask yourself this. If the Democrats, eager to play to their base, are performing abortions in the parking lot outside of their nominating convention, what will they do should they take power? Before you answer that, listen to this. In 1933, Nazi Germany rolled out something called Kraft Durch Freude, or in English, Strength Through Joy. The idea being that your source of joy was to be given to you from your Fascist Nazi government. It was a real propaganda program to deceive the masses. Every major news outlet in reporting on Comrade Kamala, is intentionally and repeatedly using the word ‘joy’ to describe her and her campaign. The American Nazis want power, will they get it? All this and end times news from around the globe today on this Prophecy News Podcast!