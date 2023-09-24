THOUSANDS MARCH IN WORLD WIDE RALLY IN LONDON 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YOU WONT SEE THIS ON BBC
Homogenitus man made generated clouds. Chemtrails sprayed from jets blotting out the suns rays are the climate changers
CLIMATE CHANGE IN MY DAY WAS THE SEASONS SPRING, SUMMER, AUTUMN, AND WINTER
ANARCHY: A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT
Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Chad Crawford
https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Valerich77
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1
Shared from and subscribe to:
Warlord
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/damomar888/videos?page=1